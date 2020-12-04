State Sen. Andres Borgeas demands transparency after Newsom orders more shutdowns





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Senate Sen. Andres Borgeas (R-CA 8th State Sen. District) recently delivered two letters to Governor Newsom requesting he make fundamental adjustments to the existing Blueprint for a Safer Economy and provide imperative data relating to mental health statistics, the achievement gap, domestic violence, and child abuse since the governor’s shutdown order in March.

After Governor Newsom announced plans for a “regional stay-at-home order” that will be implemented in areas running low on intensive-care unit beds. Newsom’s order would be triggered when ICU bed availability in a select region falls below 15%. Although no region met that criteria as of Thursday, Newsom said the Southern California region could meet it in a matter of days.

Unlike the state’s four-tiered coronavirus monitoring system, which grades every county individually, the new stay-at-home order will apply more broadly to five “regions” in the state: Southern California, the Bay Area, the greater Sacramento area, Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

Senate Sen. Andres Borgeas (R-CA 8th State Sen. District) is demanding transparency after Governor Newsom’s most recent announcement.

Borgeas joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to react to Newsom’s plan and explain why he believes it is not the best way to handle the coronavirus pandemic.