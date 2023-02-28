State Sen. Brian Jones introduces ‘Hide The Predator’ measure (SB 832) to stop SVP placements

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Senator and Minority Leader Brian Jones, representing San Diego, introduced the “Hide The Predator” measure to the CA State Senate that would prohibit the placement of SVP’s into unsuspecting communities by requiring DSH approval.

SB 832 would:

Make the highest criteria for placement of SVP’s with regard to public safety

Require DSH to approve placements before leases are signed

Mandate DSH report annually each placement

Require DSH to report any potential placements

Prevent SVP from being placed within 5 miles of “Indian Country”

Jones’ legislation has bipartisan support, but he is still urging KUSI viewers to visit www.sen.ca.gov/jones and sign the petition to show your support.

For years, Liberty Health Care has snuck SVP’s into communities without alerting neighborhoods and schools.

Regarding the current proposed placement of SVP Douglas Badger into Borrego Springs, a decision by the judge is expected soon.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel spoke with State Sen. Brian Jones about his legislation and all the details on Good Evening San Diego.

