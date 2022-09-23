State Sen. Brian Jones (R) announces new bill to tackle homeless crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Sen. Brian Jones (R) held a press conference Friday detailing a new bill designed to tackle our out-of-control homeless crisis.

State Sen. Brian Jones joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego just before his press conference began to share details, including how homeless is one of the top priorities his constituents are telling him they want fixed.

Jones said the bill will “give locals the tools they need to compassionately clear homeless encampments in sensitive community areas.”

Additionally, the bill would require enforcement officers to provide information about sleeping alternatives, homeless and mental health services, and homeless shelters.

The full press conference is below: