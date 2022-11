State Sen. Brian Jones to push bipartisan cooperation in final term





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Senator Brian Jones (R) has spent his career fighting the ongoing issues of homelessness and community safety.

His candidacy for the 40th District State Senate seat in the 2022 Midterms is focused on those same issues.

Sen. Brian Jones joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss exactly what his plans are to ameliorate the issues Californians care about the most.