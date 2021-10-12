State Sen. Melissa Melendez discusses the progressive agenda in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent California legislation has caused some Californians to question if lawmakers are working for everyone — or just the progressives?

Some of these include gender-neutral children’s toys shelves in large stores, the ethnic studies bill, prohibiting natural gas in buildings, and more.

State Senator Melissa Melendez (R- Lake Elsinore), representing 28th Senate District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss recent California legislation.