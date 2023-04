State Senate Democrat-majority committee rejects legislation to lower gas prices $1





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senate Democrats rejected legislation this week to lower gas prices by a dollar a gallon, choosing instead to tax hard working San Diegans.

The proposal, presented by Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones from the 40th District, was rejected by the Senate Environmental Committee.

The average price for a gallon now sits at $4.92.

Sen. Jones joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the proposal.