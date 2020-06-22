State Senator Ben Hueso gives Coronado Bay Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project update

The California Department of Transportation is preparing a joint Environmental Impact Report and Environmental Assessment (EIR/EA) for the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project. P

This NOP begins the 30-day public scoping phase where people are encouraged to share opinions, ideas, questions, and/or concerns regarding the Project. Comments will be accepted until Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

There will also be a virtual public scoping meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5 PM – 7 PM. You can find more information about this meeting and the Project online.

CA State Senator Ben Hueso joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the project.