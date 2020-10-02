State Senator Brian Jones and John Cox detail their experience with COVID-19 after Trump tests positive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – News that U.S. President Donald Trump was infected with the world’s most notorious disease is drawing shock, sympathy and some barbs for the American leader. The outpouring from world leaders and flagging markets are leaving little doubt that Trump’s illness will have global implications — even if they’re still unknown.

Should Trump emerge with no visible effects, he could declare a speedy recovery as proof that he’s been right about COVID-19 being overblown, as the virus has an extremely high survival rate.

President Trump and the first lady are reportedly in good spirits, and Trump has continued to work for the American people from quarantine in the White House.

California State Senator Brian Jones and former gubernatorial candidate John Cox both were infected with COVID-19 earlier this year, and are now completely recovered.

Both of them joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to detail their experience fighting the disease, and wished President Trump and Melania the best as we wait for their recovery.

It is worth noting that Friday morning, White House Coronavirus Adviser Dr. Scott Atlas said there is “zero reason to panic” about the Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

State Senator Brian Jones:

Former Gubernatorial candidate John Cox: