State Senator Brian Jones assists American Red Cross and CVS with blood donation drive in El Cajon





EL CAJON (KUSI) – It was an unusual sight to see these days — a busy parking lot next to a CVS in El Cajon.

A bloodmobile with the American Red Cross was set up.

“We’ve recessed from session. My office is right across the street. We’ve got a great location. we put it together in two days,” said State Senator Brian Jones.

State Senator Brian Jones assisted the region’s Red Cross in setting up a bloodmobile site Wednesday.

“We barely promoted this and it’s already full for today,” said Jones. He brought his entire family with him to donate blood.

Jones’ daughter, Melina Jones, brought her fiancé and said “People want to help they just don’t know if they can or not so I think doing this is awesome. I was even talking to my coworkers about it,” said Melina Jones.

“We have additional safety measures in place . We disinfect all the beds and cots and chairs. We have social distancing in place and then we check people’s temperatures before they come in. And people must be healthy to donate blood of course,” said Sean Mahoney, American Red Cross, Regional CEO

And, just, in case you’re worried about catching Covid19 by donating, Mahoney said, “That’s a respiratory illness it’s not passed through blood so this is a safe.”

Senator Jones adds, “I can’t think of a better thing to do, during the stay at home order, this is an excuse to get out of the house and come and do something positive.”

On Thursday, a bloodmobile site will be set up at Mossy Nissan Escondido. Please go online or call to book an appointment. www.Redcrossblood.org