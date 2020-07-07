State Senator Brian Jones: COVID-19 regulations are inconsistent

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After two weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, San Diego County public health officials have halted all indoor operations in businesses such as bars, restaurants, museums, zoos, cardrooms, theaters and family entertainment centers.

Outdoor dining will still be permitted for restaurants, as will delivery and takeout. The restrictions, which took effect Tuesday morning, will be in place for at least three weeks.

Breweries and pubs serving food must stop all on-site consumption, whether that be indoor or outdoor, but are allowed to remain open for curbside service of food and beverages, according to the County. Wineries and distilleries can have outdoor service. Officials did not clarify why the distinction was made between the alcohol-producing businesses.

California State Senator Brian Jones joined Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts on Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 rollback plan for the state of California.

Jones said, “the governor is losing his moral authority as coronavirus orders become inconsistent.”