State Senator Brian Jones is appalled that Gavin Newsom signed SB 145 into law

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom is facing extreme backlash after signing SB 145 into law.

Opponents say the legislation (SB 145) is an effort to “normalize pedophilia.”

The controversial bill now gives judges the discretion over sex-offender registration in cases involving teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17, and adults who are no more than 10 years older than the teenager.

Current California law automatically adds adults to the state’s sex offender registry if they have sexual relations with minors.

The legislation was authored by San Francisco Democrat, Scott Weiner.

The measure passed in the State Assembly by a vote of 41-18, with San Diego mayoral candidate, Assemblymember Todd Gloria casting the 41st vote. Gloria told KUSI News that he voted for it because many law enforcement agencies were in favor of the legislation. “That’s why I supported the bill, because you have law enforcement standing squarely behind it saying they thought this was in interest of public safety.”

State Senator Brian Jones told KUSI he is appalled that Democrat legislators voted in favor of legislation like this, and can’t believe Gavin Newsom would sign it into law.

Responding to Todd Gloria’s explanation for supporting the bill, Jones says the bill shields adults from automatically being registered as a sex offender, rather than just giving the discretion to judges. Jones said he is open for debate about certain cases of sexual relations between 17-year-old and 19-year-old teens, but “a 25-year-old and a 15-year-old, there is no room for conversation. Whether it’s heterosexual or homosexual activities, that is complete, I think the majority of Californians believe that is inappropriate.”

