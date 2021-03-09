State Senator Brian jones on expectations for Gov. Newsom’s State of State address

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The stadium has been transformed into one of the country’s largest coronavirus vaccination sites. A spokesperson for Newsom said the governor chose the site because it embodies California’s spirit of service.

Newsom is scheduled to deliver his third State of the State address Tuesday.

It comes as the Democratic governor faces a likely recall election later this year fueled by anger over his handling of the pandemic. Newsom said Monday that he plans to use the speech to highlight the quiet heroes of the pandemic.

Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee), 38th Senate District & Chair of the Senate Republican Caucus joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what he expects from Gov. Newsom’s State of State address.