State Senator Brian Jones Op-Ed: Progressive led police budget cuts in LA should serve as warning to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Progressive led budget cuts have effected the police force in Los Angeles, and certain California State Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones is saying this should serve as a warning to those living in San Diego.

Jones published an opinion piece in the Times of San Diego, where he outlined “the new California – or as some call it, CRIMEafornia – where the criminals are emboldened and a sense of lawlessness prevails.”

Jones told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego how the “Defund the Police” movement was the cause of the devastating cultural shift we are seeing in California’s cities.

State Senator Brian Jones complete opinion piece can be read here.