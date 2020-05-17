State Senator Brian Jones requests restrictions on houses of worship be lifted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) sent the following letter on Tuesday calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to reopen churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and all houses of worship.

Jones also sent a similar letter to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors asking them to lift all county shutdown or restriction orders on houses of worship.

“Churches, like any “essential” service are more than capable of planning for and observing CDC guidelines on social distancing and cleanliness,” said Jones in the letter.

Jones joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the letters.