State Senator Brian Jones simplifies how to file for unemployment insurance in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 17 million people across the United States have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began.

But many are saying they can’t file because it’s difficult to get through. Both online, and on the phone.

State Senator Brian Jones spoke with KUSI News via Skype to help simplify the process for those who are having trouble, and explain where some people’s frustrations are coming from with Califoria’s Employment Development Department.