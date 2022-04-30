State Senator Brian Jones talks on GOP-led bills that tackles homelessness





EL CAJON (KUSI) – After weeks of reporting on criminal activity in an El Cajon homeless camp, Republicans in the California Senate are proposing a bill designed to treat the underlying issues that can lead to homelessness, like mental health and substance abuse.

State Senator Brian Jones is one of the key proponents behind these GOP-led bills.

These bills can help provide addiction services, provide prompt treatment to those with mental health issues, and provide treatment facilities for these individuals as well.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Brian Jones more about these preventative measures and how it can help the ongoing homeless issues.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES