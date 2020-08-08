State Senator introduces bill to end California state of emergency

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KUSI) – California State Senator Melissa Melendez introduced the bill, SCR 93 which would effectively end the state of emergency and take away the Governor’s emergency powers to close businesses and schools.

Governor Newsom declared a State of Emergency at the beginning of March to help California prepare for COVID-19.

Melendez said democrats have refused to allow it to be heard in committee. The state senator said she made a motion on the floor on Monday to have it brought to the senate floor for a vote, which was denied.

Melendez said she will make the motion every day they’re in session until they vote on the bill.

The text of the bill is here: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200SCR93