State Senator Joel Anderson calls for immediate reopening of East County lakes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego manages recreational use of lakes in the city and 7 additional lakes in the county of San Diego. Lake Miramar, Lower Otay and Lake Murray are opened while El Capitan Reservoir, San Vicente Reservoir, Lake Barrett, Lake Sutherland and others serving Supervisorial District 2 and other parts of East County remain closed.

Anderson will also present a petition signed by more than 1,200 people requesting that the lakes be immediately reopened.

According to Anderson, Mayor Kevin Faulconer has indicated he has no plans to fund the approximately $700,000 needed to open these important recreational facilities. While District 2 Supervisor Dianne Jacob has said that, “coming to the County for a bailout is not real leadership.”

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, who is running against Anderson for District 2 echoed Jacob saying, “it is a City of San Diego decision.”

In support of the reopening, Anderson proclaimed, “It’s time to stop abdicating to the City of San Diego and fund these facilities that serve East County with County funds.”

The petition can be viewed at: https://www.andersonforsupervisor2020.com/sd-lakes-petition