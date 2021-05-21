State Senator Melendez responds to Governor Newsom’s May revise budget proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Despite more than $100 billion of new money to spend this year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom still wants to take more than $12 billion from the state’s primary savings account and other sources to increase state spending, according to an independent review of the governor’s proposal released Monday.

California has so much money that it took Newsom a full week to explain how he wants to spend all of it, culminating in Friday’s budget announcement where he presented his plan, including 400 new spending proposals, to the state Legislature.

Newsom said his spending spree was made possible by $76 billion in new state money plus an additional $27 billion in federal coronavirus aid from Congress. He announced taxpayers would be getting $8.1 billion in rebates, plus the state would eventually let every 4-year-old go to kindergarten for free.

Sen. Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, who has often criticized the governor, joined Good Evening San Diego to go over a statement she recently released.

The statement said, “As California continues to recover from the brutal economic crisis caused by the pandemic, I find it fiscally irresponsible to blowout the spending proposed by the May Revise. Governor Newsom is relying on unsustainable borrowing and misguided revenue projections to support his half a trillion dollars in spending. Even the Legislative Analyst’s Office warned the Legislature to be cautious and not trust the Governor’s rosy outlooks and fuzzy math contributing to this one-time windfall. Moreover, every Californian should see the benefits of a surplus – not just the people selected by the Governor to receive recall rebates. Using this boost in revenues to benefit all Californians include, at a minimum, fixing the DMV by overhauling its outdated technology system or rebuilding the black abyss of the EDD. It’s been more than 400 days since the Governor took sole control over the affairs of our state with the majority party allowing him to spend state dollars unchecked. As warnings of inflation are on the horizon, Californians need truthful fiscal responsibility not more recklessness.”

Melendez represents the 28th Senate District which is entirely encompassed in Riverside County and includes the cities of Blythe, Canyon Lake, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Temecula, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Wildomar.