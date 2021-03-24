State Senator Melendez’s SB 350 fails to pass in committee

LAKE ELSINORE (KUSI) – California State Senator Melissa Melendez (R -Lake Elsinore), announced that her bill Senate Bill 350, also known as “Alexandra’s Law” failed passage with only Senator Ochoa-Bogh (R – San Bernardino) voting in support of the bill in the Senate Public Safety Committee.

“Drug Dealers have a financial incentive to sell Fentanyl,” said Melendez. “A little Fentanyl goes a long way and makes them a lot of money. Middle schoolers, high-schoolers, college kids, teachers, babysitters, truck drivers; they’re all dying from being poisoned unknowingly by drugs made to look like a prescription pill.”

Senate Bill 350, also known as “Alexandra’s Law,” would have provided an advisory notifying convicted drug dealers their actions can kill. In court, it would serve as a warning that should they be convicted again and kill someone, prosecutors may charge them with manslaughter or murder. Known as a “Watson Advisory,” this notification is the same as that provided to people who kill someone in drunk driving cases.

Melendez joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the bill and why it failed to pass in the Senate Public Safety Committee.