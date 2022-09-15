State Senator Melissa Melendez on Gavin Newsom’s energy problem





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An unprecedented heat wave pushed California’s power grid to the brink of rolling blackouts, but why don’t other states have the same issue?

For example, it’s hotter in Florida, but they never have to worry about rolling blackouts.

CA State Senator Melissa Melendez joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to explain how the Democrat supermajority led by Gavin Newsom, have implemented such extreme green energy policies that have failed California taxpayers.