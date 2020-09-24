State Senator Melissa Melendez tells Newsom that Californians are tired of nanny state policies





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation’s most populous state.

The proposed rule would not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market. But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state of 40 million people.

Newsom’s order directs the California Air Resources Board to develop and approve regulations to meet the 2035 deadline. He also ordered them to make a rule requiring all medium and heavy-duty trucks be 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2045 “where feasible.”

Newsom also directed state agencies to speed up development of charging stations across the state and called on the Legislature to eliminate new fracking licenses by 2024.

But this news was not seen as good news by many Californians, and Republican elected officials.

Many San Diegans told KUSI News that this is a terrible policy to announce in the middle of rolling power outages. Some asking how Newsom can think this is a good idea when the state already doesn’t have enough energy when there is a heat wave.

State Senator Melissa Melendez has been a vocal opponent of Gavin Newsom’s announcement and many of his other policies, and she says she was “shocked” to hear this announcement.

Melendez released a statement condemning Newsom’s order saying, “Californians are interested in solutions to problems, not for the creation of new ones.”

State Senator Melendez joined KUSI News to detail her opposition to the gas-powered vehicle ban by 2035.

During her interview Melendez slammed Newsom’s recent performance saying, “we have a governor who can’t get people their unemployment benefits on time, we have a governor who can’t keep the lights on in people’s homes, and he decides to go out and say I’m going to take away your car, and frankly, this time it did shock me.”

State Senator Melendez’s full statement is below:

“Once again, Governor Newsom is using his unilateral authority to now ban gas-powered cars in California. At a time when the Governor has no answers to help millions of unemployed Californians receive their unemployment benefits. At a time when he can’t keep the lights on in our homes. At a time when people aren’t driving their cars anyway because the state is still in lockdown. Californians are interested in solutions to problems, not for the creation of new ones. Governor Newsom can’t hide his poor record on vegetation management that would help solve California’s wildfires. He can’t hide behind California’s third world energy infrastructure by prescribing our state to the pipe dream of 100% renewable energy; and he can’t hide behind the failures of the EDD. I hope the millions of Californians are paying attention. This government that tells you what to eat, what to drink, where to walk, how to talk and now what to drive. Pretty soon, they will tell us where to live, what to wear, and when to speak. Californians deserve better.”

Only Newsom could take choices away and then insist he’s giving you more choices. https://t.co/MYP8BuHXh2 — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) September 24, 2020