State Senator Patricia Bates champions gas tax relief for Californians

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As gas prices continue to rise, California State Senator Patricia Bates is working to provide some much needed relief.

She recently co-signed a letter to Gov. Newsom and other lawmakers, urging them to create a “Gas Tax Holiday,” which would give Californians some respite as gas prices continue rising.

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), who represent the 36th CA Senate District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the letter and her proposal.

She wants to start the “holiday” on July 1 and it would last a year, or a “holiyear,” as she jovially said.