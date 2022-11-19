Summit to address homelessness on Friday, Nov. 18





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This meeting brought leaders from all across California to Sacramento, including San Diego mayor Todd Gloria

In early November, Governor Newsom rejected every city plan on homelessness, hitting the brakes on a third round of grants from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program. This totals up to $1 billion waiting to be divvied up between every county, continuum of care and the 13 largest cities in the state.

The governor called the plans “unacceptable” adding that “everyone has to do better”.

Comments that frustrated some, like mayor Gloria, who has housing projects scheduled that he hopes to finalize.

But some leaders in San Diego county call this meeting a positive step.