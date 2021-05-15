States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A number of states have embraced new federal guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations.

But other states and some businesses are taking a wait-and-see attitude amid questions of whether the new advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is safe or even workable since it essentially leaves it up to people to do the right thing.

Labor groups and others warned that employees at stores and other businesses could be forced into the unwanted role of “vaccination police.” The states that announced plants to fall in line with the CDC guidance span the country.

“As more people are vaccinated and case counts decrease it is natural for some of the regulations to loosen, but that is not a greenlight to be reckless. Situational awareness is important,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

California’s governor said Friday that his office is weighing issues of enforcement and workplace safety in considering whether and when to adopt new CDC guidelines on masking.