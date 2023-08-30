States Join Forces on Holiday Weekend for Enforcing Driving Laws

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – For the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol and Arizona Department of Public Safety are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period, officials said Wednesday.

The tri-state enforcement initiative begins at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continues through 11:59 p.m. Monday, CHP officials in Sacramento announced.

“As Labor Day weekend approaches, marking the traditional end of summer celebrations, many people are gearing up for holiday gatherings and road trips,” a CHP statement said. “The CHP, NHP, and Arizona DPS are dedicated to ensuring everyone reaches their destinations safely, especially given the surge in traffic that typically accompanies holiday weekends.”

While law enforcement will be looking for traffic violations and assisting motorists throughout the weekend, a special emphasis will be placed on identifying and apprehending those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

“Alcohol and drug impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. “An impaired driver behind the wheel puts themselves and everyone on the road in great danger. The CHP, along with our partners in Nevada and Arizona, are committed to proactive enforcement throughout the holiday weekend. We will deploy all available personnel to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling.”

Last year during the Labor Day maximum enforcement period, CHP officers made more than 900 arrests for DUI, in addition to issuing nearly 5,700 speeding citations. A total of 52 people were killed in crashes on California’s roads during last year’s Labor Day weekend, the CHP said.