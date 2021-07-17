Statewide effort underway to keep sexually violent predators out of family neighborhoods

MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – KUSI covered the story of Mount Helix residents who fought the system of placing sexually violent predators in neighborhoods and won.

One of the residents involved in that fight — Sarah Thompson — is now helping others.

Thompson, Kid Safe California Member representing Southern California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how she is reaching out to help others across the state keep sexually violent predators out of their neighborhoods.