Statewide effort underway to keep sexually violent predators out of family neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The movement of residents fighting back against sexually violent predators is growing across the state.

KUSI covered the story of Mount Helix residents who fought the system and won.

In the end, they vowed to help others dealing with the same issues.

From Southern California to Northern California, communities are stepping up to say enough.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries was joined by three guests, Sarah Thompson, Kid Safe California Member, representing Southern California; Alex Gardner, founding member of Briggs United, representing Central; and Carmen S., member of Keep Wilton Safe, representing Northern California to discuss what they’re doing to keep sexually violent predators from being placed in neighborhoods.