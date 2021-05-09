Stay clean and sober virtually through MyLifeLink community app

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – MyLifeLink is a free app that helps those learning to live a clean and sober lifestyle through providing virtual connection, meetings, and other tools for those struggling with substance use disorder and behavioral addiction.

Amid the pandemic and stay at home orders, thousands of other San Diegans working to become sober have found human connection through the app.

At-home workouts, virtual meetings, yoga, moving mediation, and more are all accessible through the app for free.

Useful trackers on the app help users better understand their habits and analyze them.

Matt Seefeld, MyLifeLink’s founder, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the free app.

“Look, I mean, walking into a 12-step meeting when you’re barely sober, and you think your life is over is extremely intimidating,” Seefeld said. “I mean, you have to one: speak at it, which is intimidating, then you have to hope somebody in that room connects with you. MyLifeLink offers a virtual way to start that process,” he added.