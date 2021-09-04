Staying fit and healthy: do the best you can

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The journey to getting fit can start off easy, but become difficult over time.

But, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key to long term health goals.

So what can you do to keep up a healthy lifestyle? Clark Bartram, Fitness Icon, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell and Mark Mathis on Good Morning San Diego to discuss best practices for staying fit and healthy.

Do what you can, the best you can, said Bartram.

Be honest with your current fitness level and don’t beat yourself up, he added.

Far too many people try to change their lifestyle dramatically and end up giving up in the end because they can’t keep it up.

Always do what you can, giving it your best effort, he said.