Staying healthy during quarantine at Choice Juicery

(Carlsbad, CA)- Small businesses are working hard across San Diego to stay open or reopen their doors across amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Choice Juicery has remained open throughout the pandemic and is operating with curb-side pick up and outdoor dining. However, their first ever location in Carlsbad Village has had little to no trouble keeping their regulars from coming in and making the healthy choice.

Choice Juicery in Carlsbad has a full outdoor patio where customers can comfortably relax with their morning smoothies, açaí bowls, and healthy foods. Founder, Nastasha McKeon says “You don’t have to compromise your taste buds to stay healthy.”

Choice Juicery has all locations open across San Diego and McKeon says, “Especially during quarantine and everyone staying home, you must keep your immune system up and fuel your body with the right nutrients.”

At Choice Juicery, everything is 100% organic.