Staying Home SD is helping San Diego seniors during this COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Firehouse American Eatery in Pacific Beach has been transformed into a food bank and delivery service for the elderly.

It started with about 10 volunteers, now they have nearly 300.

KUSI’s Dan Plante talked to volunteers about their efforts to provide meals to the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more info call (619) 800-3252 or visit stayhomesd.com