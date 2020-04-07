Steady Rain Continues in San Diego County, Snow Possible in Mountains

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rain showers will continue Tuesday throughout San Diego County and snow could fall in the mountains as a storm slowly makes its way through southern California.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch that will be in effect throughout the county from 11 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Showers will be consistent throughout the day and remain steady through Wednesday morning, forecasters said. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms will also last through Wednesday and the rain is expected to linger until Friday.

Rainfall amounts through Friday morning could reach 1.5 inches in coastal areas, 2 inches in the inland valleys, 3 inches in the mountains and 1.5 inches in the deserts, according to the NWS.

Snow levels will remain around 6,500 feet Tuesday before dropping to 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.

Mountain communities above that level could get trace amounts of snow through Thursday, but the best chance will be near mountain peaks, forecasters said.

Palomar mountain set a new record for the date when it received 1.37 inches of rain as of 5 p.m. Monday, shattering the previous record of 0.74 on April 6, 1943.

In a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Palomar Mountain had received the most rain, 3.06 inches, followed by 2.32 in Lower Oat Flats, 1.82 in Skyline Ranch, 1.72 in Santee and Valley Center, 1.7 in La Mesa, 1.55 in Bonsall and on Mount Woodson, 1.54 in Encinitas, 1.53 in Carlsbad, 1.50 in San Marcos and 1.41 in Fallbrook.

Other noteworthy rainfall totals included 1.25 in Oceanside, 1.16 at Fashion Valley, 1.02 at Montgomery Field, 1 in Kearny Mesa, 0.97 in Miramar, 0.92 on Otay Mountain 0.88 in Ramona, 0.78 at the San Diego International Airport and 0.46 at Brown Field.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 62 degrees near the coast, 61 in the western valleys, 57 near the foothills, 55 in the mountains and 71 in the deserts.

The storm is expected to move east out of the region on Friday, then temperatures will warm up amid dry conditions Saturday through Monday, forecasters said.