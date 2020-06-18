Steele Canyon Football back on the field

The Steele Canyon Cougars football team is back on the field despite dealing with Coronavirus concerns. The Cougars practicing social distancing while sanitizing and doing football activities. Phase one to start in one many are hoping will be a high school football season this fall. Coach Longerbone setup four stations for players to workout. Cougars will not touch a football or run routes until they enter phase two. That could possibly take place as early as next week.