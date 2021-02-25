Steep decline in completed student financial aid applications, data shows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Student Aid Commission has just released data showing a steep decline from 2020 in student financial aid application completions, especially for high school students and undocumented students.

Applying for financial aid through the California Dream Act is imperative for San Diego area undocumented students because federal aid is not offered to them.

Here on KUSI to urge all students to apply for financial aid was California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley.

“For too many students, finances are the main barrier to achieving their college goals,” Oakley said. “While there are many types of financial aid available for California community college students, most financial aid is contingent on filing a FAFSA or California Dream Act Application. However, every year there is money left on the table because students simply don’t apply.”

Chancellor Oakley further stressed the importance for every graduating senior to a submit financial aid application even if they don’t think they’ll qualify or have not yet decided.

Each year, $6 billion is available to California college students.

The deadline to apply for both the FAFSA and the Cal Grant deadline, maximizing both federal and state aid, is March 2.

The Cal Grant, the state’s financial aid, offers free money to California students attending a community college, UC, CSU, or a fully online or independent, non-profit university, and can help students pay for college costs such as books, supplies, transportation and rent.

To learn more about California Community Colleges, visit: www.cccco.edu

To register for a free, virtual Cash for College workshop visit https://cash4college.csac.ca.gov

Complete the FAFSA here today: https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa