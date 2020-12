Stephanie Quayle releases new music video “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

NASHVILLE, TN (KUSI) – CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2019, Stephanie Quayle, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her new music video of her singing ” I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

Performing for Live in the Vineyard/CMT Next Women of Country ‘s Virtual Holiday Special on December 9, with Runaway June, Carly Pearce, Cam, Maddie & Tae, Lindsay Ell, Tiera, and Walker County.