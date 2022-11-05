Stephen Houlahan vows to protect women’s reproductive rights if elected





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stephen Houlahan is running to represent California’s 48th district.

“I was raised right here in the district, in the town of Santee, where I live with my wife and son. I have served my whole life, whether as a nurse, a little league coach, or as a city council member,” Houlahan said on his website.

In his time as a nurse, he learned about the importance of reproductive rights first hand.

Houlahan joined KUSI’s Jenny Milokowski to discuss his platform and what he hopes to accomplish in San Diego.