Stephen Whitburn continues push for safe sleeping ordinance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilmember Stephen Whitburn continued to push an ordinance this week that would essentially “crack down” on homeless encampments by making it illegal to sleep in public areas if other sleeping arrangement are available.

Simultaneously, the ordinance would move to create safe sleeping areas blocked from public view and equipped with restrooms and contacts to service providers. These safe sleeping zones would occupy parking lots and other open spaces.

Whitburn joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard to discuss the ordinance.