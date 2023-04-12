Unlicensed Camping Ordinance to go before Land Use and Housing Committee, April 13





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An ordinance drafted by Councilmember Stephen Whitburn to prohibit encampments near sensitive areas will go before council committee this Thursday.

This marks the legislation’s first hurdle since it’s conception. The proposed ordinance is seen as a bold move to tackle San Diego’s growing homelessness crisis, and has sparked widespread support amongst San Diegans.

The ordinance would prohibit encampments near K-12 schools, homeless shelters, trolley tracks and transportation hubs, certain key city parks, canyons, and waterways. It would also prohibit encampments if room at shelters or safe camping parking lots were available.

Councilmember Whitburn joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to invite San Diegans who support the ordinance to join him at City Hall, 1 p.m. on Thursday during City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee meeting.