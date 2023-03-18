Stephen Whitburn to propose ordinance to relocate sidewalk encampments





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Next month, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn (District 3) will propose an ordinance that would bar tents from public land.

Instead, safe camping areas would be created on the outskirts of Downtown with restrooms and other resources for the homeless.

Whitburn joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel with details.

(Below) Deacon Jim Vargas of Father Joe’s Villages joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to discuss the impact he believes Whitburn’s plan would have on the homeless population.