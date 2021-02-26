‘STEPS’ program tackles the family child care crisis during COVID pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A coalition of community organizations announced the release of program results that shows that Family Child Care businesses who received culturally and linguistically appropriate training in basic business principles bucked a statewide trend and thrived, in spite of challenges posed by Covid-19.

The pilot program, called STEPS, provided basic business consulting to home-based childcare providers in the Spanish-speaking and immigrant and refugee communities of City Heights.

At the end of the study period all the businesses that participated remained open, they recorded a 22 percent increase in enrollment, and increased revenues.

Between March and July 2020, more than 9,300 licensed childcare providers went out of business statewide, due to the large increase in people working from home.

CEO of the Chicano Federation, and SDSU Child & Family Development professor Sarah Garrity discussed the STEPS program with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.