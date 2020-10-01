Steve Bannon explains how the Democrats are plotting to steal the 2020 election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first presidential debate of the 2020 race has completed and the mainstream media, to no surprise, is pushing the narrative that President Trump lost as they continue their efforts to paint Donald Trump in a negative light.

Former White House Chief Strategist and host of the War Room Pandemic podcast, Steve Bannon, has taken a very different perspective on the debate than what is being reported by the mainstream media. Bannon is working with Republican groups across the country to spread his message of support for President Trump, and explain his belief that the Democrats are plotting to steal the 2020 election.

Regarding the debate, Bannon said “President Trump took the fight to Biden,” but he would advise President Trump to let Biden finish speaking because it was likely he would make himself look bad.

“I think Joe Biden and the Democrats are very nervous. This is why they don’t want to have any more debates, and why they want to put a kill switch on his microphone. I think Biden showed in living color that he’s just not mentally up to the job. I think it’s pretty pathetic he’s out there,” Bannon continued.

On the issue of the coronavirus, Bannon says the mainstream media has “traumatized” the Democratic base. Bannon cited a a Bernie Sanders speech that revealed “69% to 75% of Democrats don’t want to vote on election day. They want some other way to vote.”

The War Room Pandemic podcast that Bannon hosts with Raheem Kassam and Jack Maxey, discusses in detail how the Democrats have politicized the coronavirus to promote their political agenda with the goal of beating President Trump in the 2020 election. Bannon says the Democrats push for mail-in voting is proof of this, saying it will be a “fiasco” since we “don’t have the infrastructure” to send out and receive 60 – 80 million ballots.

Shrugging off the polls showing Biden winning in many battleground states, Bannon predicts President Trump will win on election day, because his supporters are enthusiastic about voting, while so many Democrat voters don’t want to visit the polls. Asserting, “this is all going to come down to who actually shows up to vote in those key battleground states.”

Furthermore, one of the major issues surrounding the 2020 election surrounds the Justice Department’s investigation, led by John Durham, into the origins of the “Russia-gate” probe. After Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe revealed an allegation that Hillary Clinton ordered “a campaign plan to stir up a scandal” linking Trump to Russia, Republicans are hopeful John Durham will release his findings prior to the 2020 election, but if he will is still unknown.

Bannon believes the American people need to know, and voting for President Trump will be the easiest way to make sure we get to the bottom of it. “Given how important intelligence is, to see what’s happened to General Flynn, to see what’s happened to the FBI, to see what’s happened to the CIA, it’s a disgrace to our country, and people need to be held accountable,” he said.

Regarding his own indictment of defrauding donors to a private fundraising effort to help build the wall, Bannon said he isn’t worried and he thinks it will be dropped. He believes the charges were designed to keep him from campaigning for President Trump, but it has done the opposite.

Thursday evening, Steve Bannon and Raheem Kassam will speak to the San Diego Young Republicans organization to explain and discuss the Democrats corruption and how they plan on using it to defeat Donald Trump. President of the San Diego Young Republicans, Morgan Kimbarow, will appear on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to recap their virtual event that quickly reached capacity once Bannon and Kassam were confirmed to speak.

Bannon joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss all the issues surrounding the 2020 election and his event with the San Diego Young Republicans in more detail.