Steve Byrne to perform at Laugh Factory San Diego this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Laughter is filling the streets of downtown again.

Comedian, actor, director, and writer, Steve Byrne will perform at the Laugh Factory in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter from July 15-17.

His full schedule of performances is below:

Thursday, July 15 8 p.m.

Friday, July 16 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 17 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Byrne will be joined by Gary Cannon and Patrick Kean.

To purchase tickets visit www.laughfactory.com/clubs/san-diego

Laugh Factory is located at 432 F Street, San Diego, CA 92101.