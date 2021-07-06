Steve Chavez Lodge announces his campaign for California governor





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the recall election date set for Sept. 14, Steve Chavez Lodge has thrown himself into the ring for California governor.

Lodge is running on a campaign of “common sense and reality,” hailing from Orange County.

The candidate has spent his career being one of the state’s top gang homicide detectives with the Santa Ana Police Department.

No stranger to business deals in California, he is also a small business owner establishing his own consulting company.