Steve Finley discusses the excitement around the San Diego Padres baseball season





SLAM DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, the red hot San Diego Padres were looking to extend their winning streak against the Texas Rangers.

And more importantly, extend their grand slam streak to four straight games, which would be an MLB record.

Former Friar, a two decade veteran of the MLB, Steve Finley, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Padres red hot and exciting season.

The @Padres became the first team in MLB history to hit a grand slam in four straight games. Welcome to Slam Diego! pic.twitter.com/mk7FoGA12Y — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 21, 2020