Steve Finley, member of the 1998 Padres, recalls last time Padres went to NLCS

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres will play the Phillies on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Petco Park. This game will mark the first time the Padres go to the National League Championship Series since 1998.

Steve Finley played for the Padres in the late 1990’s when they went to the World Series. He joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the last time San Diego was this excited and how it compares.