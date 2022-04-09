Steve Lavin introduced as USD men’s basketball coach

Bri Savant
Posted:

Bri Savant

Proven winner, Steve Lavin introduced today as USD’s men’s basketball coach.

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach with a stacked resume when it comes to the NCAA Tournament, will now be leading the Toreros.

In addition, Lavin having a successful broadcasting career.. but Lavin making it clear that he is eager to return to coaching.

Lavin reaching the NCAA Tournament 8 times, and the NIT twice in his 12 season head coaching career.

Executive Athletic Director Bill McGillis on the Lavin hiring.. “Someone who understands there’s no ceiling for USD’s basketball program.”

Categories: All Sports Report, Sports
Tags: