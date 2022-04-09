Steve Lavin introduced as USD men’s basketball coach

Proven winner, Steve Lavin introduced today as USD’s men’s basketball coach.

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach with a stacked resume when it comes to the NCAA Tournament, will now be leading the Toreros.

In addition, Lavin having a successful broadcasting career.. but Lavin making it clear that he is eager to return to coaching.

Lavin reaching the NCAA Tournament 8 times, and the NIT twice in his 12 season head coaching career.

Executive Athletic Director Bill McGillis on the Lavin hiring.. “Someone who understands there’s no ceiling for USD’s basketball program.”