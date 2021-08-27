Stewart Copeland to perform at the Rady Shell on Friday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stewart Copeland’s Police Deranged for Orchestra is an energetic orchestral celebration of legendary rock star, composer, and founder of The Police, Stewart Copeland.

The concert will the band’s biggest hits, like “Roxanne,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” “Message in a Bottle” and more.

Copeland on drums, three singers and a guitarist, Edwin Outwater, will premiere this concert experience with the San Diego Symphony.

To buy tickets to this show visit their website: https://www.theshell.org/performances/PoliceDeranged/