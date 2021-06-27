Stingray season is back: Learn how to stingray shuffle with Ms. Mallory Lindsay

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the water warms up in temperate San Diego, every beach-goer needs to learn the stingray shuffle.

Ms. Mallory Lindsay joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss how to do the stingray shuffle, which is a way of telling the stingrays in the area that you are big, are not trying to eat them, but don’t want them around you either.

Stingrays may be present in warm, shallow waters with small waves — if you see these conditions, be alert.

To do it, shuffle or drag your feet along the sand floor to scare them away.

Stingrays don’t like vibrations and sand “fluffing.”

Sneaking up on a stingray is never a good idea because its response is to stay still and hidden.

A stingray’s stinger is coated in a venomous mucous sheath containing toxin cells that rupture when contacted.

If you do get stung, follow these steps: soak the affected area in hot, not scalding, water for about 15 minutes.

The heat destroys the toxins that cause inflammation and pain.

Stingrays are not aggressive, they just need to protect themselves when stepped on.