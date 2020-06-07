Stocks jump on strong jobs report

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The S&P jumped another 2.6% Friday after a report said the U.S. job market surprisingly strengthened last month, bolstering hopes that the worst of the recession may have already passed.

While economists cautioned that it’s just one month of data and that many risks still loom on the long road to a full recovery, the report gives some credence to the optimism that’s been building among stock investors that the economy can climb out of its current hole faster than forecast.

The S&P is now down just 5.7% from its record set in February after being down nearly 34% earlier this year when recession worries were peaking.

Brent Wilsey, with Wilsey Asset Management, said right now there is very little value left in equities.

“Back in March and April I said a great time to invest. Now people should be cautious,” said Wilsey.